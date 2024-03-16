Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 3,598.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

