Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $481,000 Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 199.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 577.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,783,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 331.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after acquiring an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $217.00 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $108.35 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3,099.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.48 and its 200 day moving average is $180.55.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

