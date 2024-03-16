Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $456,000 Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

