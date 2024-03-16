Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

WOR opened at $63.40 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

