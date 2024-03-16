Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 76.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after buying an additional 1,561,277 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 427.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,818,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,496.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 778,944 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $55,658.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $238,840. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

