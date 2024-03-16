Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 987 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter.

TRU opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

