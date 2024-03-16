Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $67.23.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.