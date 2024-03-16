Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,352 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

