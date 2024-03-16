Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

HASI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

