Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $112,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,548,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,748,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,734 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE UL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,587. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

