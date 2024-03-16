Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 21,431 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $130,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock remained flat at $28.64 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

