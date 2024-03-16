Hamlin Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665,187 shares during the period. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises about 1.3% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $42,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,945 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.39. 15,353,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,200. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

