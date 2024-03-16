Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 7,460 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 7,460 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $196,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,126.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

