Grin Market Cap Tops $7.02 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $337,849.43 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,362.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.00589756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00129076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00211712 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00051208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00126839 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

