Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $4.79 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 123.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

