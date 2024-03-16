Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GTE opened at C$8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.10. The company has a market cap of C$269.93 million, a PE ratio of -32.19, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.05. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.82 and a 52-week high of C$13.10.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.96 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy will post 1.3109244 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

