Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.60

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $2.70. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 19,702 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

