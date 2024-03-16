Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stock Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.57% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSEW opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $522.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.4384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

