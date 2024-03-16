Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44.

Institutional Trading of Golden Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

