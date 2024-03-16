Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Up 8.4 %

GORO opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

