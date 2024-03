GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,054.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

Shares of GMO Payment Gateway stock remained flat at C$56.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.19. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of C$41.19 and a 1 year high of C$56.73.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

