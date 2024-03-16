GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 472,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,054.0 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
Shares of GMO Payment Gateway stock remained flat at C$56.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.19. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of C$41.19 and a 1 year high of C$56.73.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.