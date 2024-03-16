Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,189 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for 1.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 581,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,419. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

