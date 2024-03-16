Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Cut by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $129.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Global Payments

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.