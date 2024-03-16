Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $83.06

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and traded as high as $90.56. Givaudan shares last traded at $89.83, with a volume of 8,052 shares traded.

Givaudan Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.9745 dividend. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

