Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $194,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 172,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $692.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

