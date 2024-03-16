Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.74

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.74 and traded as high as C$22.86. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.80, with a volume of 527,967 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.77.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5894886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Also, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

