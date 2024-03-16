George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$18,018.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.18, for a total transaction of C$18,018.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,120.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Rashid Wasti purchased 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,275.00.

George Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$180.17. The stock had a trading volume of 527,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,781. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$144.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$184.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.69. The firm has a market cap of C$24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$201.00.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

