General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $168.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The firm has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

