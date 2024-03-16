GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Short Interest Up 16.1% in February

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 14th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez purchased 48,142 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,039 shares of company stock worth $323,311.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $340,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEN Restaurant Group

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.