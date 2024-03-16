GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

GEHC opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

