Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.32. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 90,649 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.6 %

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $512,568.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

