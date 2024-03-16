FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Legend Biotech Co. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

