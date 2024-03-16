FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 79.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.