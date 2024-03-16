FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSK. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 227,573 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

FSK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.