FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Keith Bethel Purchases 6,500 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.4 %

FSCO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 485,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,611. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Credit Opportunities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

