FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Keith Bethel Purchases 6,500 Shares

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.4 %
FSCO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 485,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,611. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.
FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.