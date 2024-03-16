Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.66. 1,509,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,381,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Frontline Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 167,469 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

