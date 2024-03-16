Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Barry Biffle Sells 151,620 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 151,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,170,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

ULCC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULCC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

See Also

