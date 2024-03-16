Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,200 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 6.40% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLMI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after buying an additional 239,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 151,992 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,839,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,616,000.

FLMI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.38. 40,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,763. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

