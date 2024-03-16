Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,790,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,839,000 after buying an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 76.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 239,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 357.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 151,992 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 101.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 190,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,384 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,763. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

