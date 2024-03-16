Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 372 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

