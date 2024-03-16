Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 281 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.91. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.94 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

