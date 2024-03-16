Fragasso Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000.

SPLV stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

