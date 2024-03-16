Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 15,666 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

