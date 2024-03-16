Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $464,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 206,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.