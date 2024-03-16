Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $163.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.04.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

