Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

