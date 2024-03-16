Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Fortive comprises 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after purchasing an additional 181,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. 2,159,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.70. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

