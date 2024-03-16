Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 1,188,000 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.2 %

FWONK stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

