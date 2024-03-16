Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sells 28,822 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Massaro sold 28,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $786,840.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,584,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Flywire Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -284.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $35.80.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Flywire by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Flywire by 8.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 74,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Flywire by 176.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 110,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
