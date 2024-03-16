Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fitell Co. (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the February 14th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fitell Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTEL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. 596,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,678. Fitell has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.
Fitell Company Profile
